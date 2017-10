David Clifford Named Minor Star Footballer Of The Year

Kerry’s All-Ireland Minor winning forward David Clifford was named as Electric Ireland Minor Star Footballer of the Year, with Cork Minor corner forward Brian Turnbull securing the Electric Ireland Minor Star Hurler of the Year award.

Clifford was a key figure as Kerry secured their fourth Minor All-Ireland title in four years. The Fossa clubman scored 1-10 in the semi-final win over Cavan and 4-4 as Kerry defeated Derry in the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Final.

Kerry legend Jack O’Connor was also honoured with the Minor Star Special Merit Award, presented to him by Mícheál Ó’Muircheartaigh, for his significant contribution to Minor football in Kerry.

The Minor Star Hurler and Footballer of the Year were announced today at the inaugural Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards lunch in Croke Park.