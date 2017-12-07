A Daughter’s Drive to Increase Awareness of Rare Heart Condition – December 7th, 2017

Catherine Fowler’s life was torn apart when her beloved father, Tim Fleming, who was originally from Fossa, died from a rare condition, aortic dissection. He could have survived had the hospital been better informed of the condition. Catherine’s aunt also took ill with the condition but survived because medical staff identified the condition and responded immediately. Catherine has been giving an update on her campaign. Deborah Harrington, who heads up the aortic dissection masterclass for surgeons, also spoke to Jerry.