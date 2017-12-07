Catherine Fowler’s life was torn apart when her beloved father, Tim Fleming, who was originally from Fossa, died from a rare condition, aortic dissection. He could have survived had the hospital been better informed of the condition. Catherine’s aunt also took ill with the condition but survived because medical staff identified the condition and responded immediately. Catherine has been giving an update on her campaign. Deborah Harrington, who heads up the aortic dissection masterclass for surgeons, also spoke to Jerry.
Italian skipper reunited with yacht washed up in West Kerry
An Italian skipper whose racing yacht drifted across the Atlantic to from Newfoundland to West Kerry has finally been reunited with his beloved vessel....
KCC issue warning after men pose as council staff in Listowel
Kerry County Council has issued a warning following a report that two men posing as local authority staff called to house in Listowel today. The...
Kerry’s Best Young Entrepreneurs named
Kerry's Best Young Entrepreneurs have been named. The Kerry Local Enterprise Office held the county final of the Ireland's Best Young Entrepreneur competition today at...
Kerry Choral Union Choir – December 6th, 2017
Joe McGill speaks to members of the Kerry Choral Union Choir who have some great musical pieces to get you in the festive mood!! http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_12_06_convo.mp3
A Daughter’s Drive to Increase Awareness of Rare Heart Condition – December 7th, 2017
Dreading Christmas
Junior Locke from St Vincent De Paul responds to a letter Deirdre got about a listener who is dreading Christmas this year. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Junior.mp3