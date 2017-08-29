Dates Confirmed For County Hurling & Football Championships

Dates have been confirmed for the closing stages of the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Hurling and Football Championships.
The hurling semi-finals are to be played as a double header at Austin Stack Park on Sunday September 24th;
Lixnaw v St Brendans @ 2
Kilmoyley v Ballyduff @ 3.45
There’s no extra time for these games, with any replay on Saturday September 30th. The Final is fixed for Sunday October 8th.
There are two double headers in the football quarter-finals.
On Saturday September 23rd at Austin Stack Park;
Kerins O’Rahillys v East Kerry @ 4
Austin Stacks v West Kerry @ 5.45.
A day later in Fitzgerald Stadium;
Dr Crokes v Kenmare Shamrocks @ 1.30
Rathmore v South Kerry @ 3.15.
The semi-finals are on October 7th and the final on the 22nd.
Full fixture details:
Senior Hurling Championship Semi Finals
DB in Austin Stack Park
Lixnaw v St Brendans Sun 24 Sept @ 2pm
Kilmoyley v Ballyduff Sun 24 Sept @ 3.45pm
Note: No extra time for above games – Replay date Sat 30 Sept.
Senior Hurling Championship Final Date Sunday Oct 8th
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Final
Kilgarvan v St Brendans Sat Sept 9th @ 5pm in Lewis Rd
Minor Hurling Championship Round 1
Ballyheigue v St Brendans Sat 16 Sept @ 4pm
South Kerry v Causeway Tues 19 Sept @ 6pm
Crotta v Lixnaw Wed 20 Sept @ 6pm
Kilmoyley v O’dorney/Parnells Wed 20 Sept @ 6pm
Senior Hurling League
Div 1Final
Ballyduff v Kilmoyley Date TBC
Div 2 Semi Final
Kilgarvan v St Brendans Double Up with IHC ?
Causeway v Dr Crokes Sat 16 Sept @ 5pm
Senior Football Championship – Qtr Finals – Extra Time
DB in Austin Stack Pk
Kerins O’Rahillys v East Kerry Sat Sept 23 @ 4pm
Austin Stacks v West Kerry Sat Sept 23 @ 5.45pm
DB in Fitzgerald Stadium
Dr Crokes v Kenmare Shamrocks Sun Sept 24 @ 1.30pm
Rathmore v South Kerry Sun Sept 24 @ 3.15pm
SFC Semi Finals Date October 7th
SFC Final Date October 22nd
Senior Club Football Championship Final – Venue TBC – Extra Time
Kenmare Sham. v Dr Crokes Sun Sept 10 @ 2.30pm
Senior Football Championship Relegation Play-off – Round 2
Kilcummin v Kerins O’Rahillys* Date TBC
*Should Kerins O’Rahillys qualify for the Senior Football Final then they would be exempt from this Final
Minor Football Championship Final
East Kerry v St Brendans Date TBC
Intermediate Championship Semi Finals
St Mary’s v An Ghaeltacht Sun Sept 10 @ 2.30pm Killorglin
Templenoe v Laune Rgs Sat Sept 23 @ 5pm Fitz Stadium
Junior Premier Championship Semi Finals
Dromid Pearses v Skellig Rgs Sat Sept 9 @ 5pm in Caherciveen
Firies v Na Gaeil Sat Sept 30 @ 5pm in Castleisland
Junior Championship Semi Finals
Listry v Lispole Sat Sept 9 @ 5pm in Strand Rd
Tuosist v Castlegregory Sat Sept 9 @ 5pm in Derreen
Novice Championship Round 1
Beale v Moyvane Sun Sept 10 @ 2.30pm in Beale
Kilgarvan v Cromane Sun Sept 24 @ 2.30pm Kilgarvan
Novice Championship Semi Final
Beale or Moyvane v Sneem/D’nane Date Sept 16
Kilgarvan or Cromane v Scartaglin Date Sept 30
Senior Football League
Div 3 – Backgame
Gneeveguilla v Fossa Fri Sept 1 @ 6.30pm
SFL Rd 11
Sunday Sept 3rd @ 1.30pm
(SFL Div 3 Ballymacelligott V Na Gaeil Sunday September 24th @ 2pm)