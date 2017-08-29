Dates Confirmed For County Hurling & Football Championships

Dates have been confirmed for the closing stages of the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Hurling and Football Championships.

The hurling semi-finals are to be played as a double header at Austin Stack Park on Sunday September 24th;

Lixnaw v St Brendans @ 2

Kilmoyley v Ballyduff @ 3.45

There’s no extra time for these games, with any replay on Saturday September 30th. The Final is fixed for Sunday October 8th.

There are two double headers in the football quarter-finals.

On Saturday September 23rd at Austin Stack Park;

Kerins O’Rahillys v East Kerry @ 4

Austin Stacks v West Kerry @ 5.45.

A day later in Fitzgerald Stadium;

Dr Crokes v Kenmare Shamrocks @ 1.30

Rathmore v South Kerry @ 3.15.

The semi-finals are on October 7th and the final on the 22nd.

Full fixture details:

Senior Hurling Championship Semi Finals

DB in Austin Stack Park

Lixnaw v St Brendans Sun 24 Sept @ 2pm

Kilmoyley v Ballyduff Sun 24 Sept @ 3.45pm

Note: No extra time for above games – Replay date Sat 30 Sept.

Senior Hurling Championship Final Date Sunday Oct 8th

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Final

Kilgarvan v St Brendans Sat Sept 9th @ 5pm in Lewis Rd

Minor Hurling Championship Round 1

Ballyheigue v St Brendans Sat 16 Sept @ 4pm

South Kerry v Causeway Tues 19 Sept @ 6pm

Crotta v Lixnaw Wed 20 Sept @ 6pm

Kilmoyley v O’dorney/Parnells Wed 20 Sept @ 6pm

Senior Hurling League

Div 1Final

Ballyduff v Kilmoyley Date TBC

Div 2 Semi Final

Kilgarvan v St Brendans Double Up with IHC ?

Causeway v Dr Crokes Sat 16 Sept @ 5pm

Senior Football Championship – Qtr Finals – Extra Time

DB in Austin Stack Pk

Kerins O’Rahillys v East Kerry Sat Sept 23 @ 4pm

Austin Stacks v West Kerry Sat Sept 23 @ 5.45pm

DB in Fitzgerald Stadium

Dr Crokes v Kenmare Shamrocks Sun Sept 24 @ 1.30pm

Rathmore v South Kerry Sun Sept 24 @ 3.15pm

SFC Semi Finals Date October 7th

SFC Final Date October 22nd

Senior Club Football Championship Final – Venue TBC – Extra Time

Kenmare Sham. v Dr Crokes Sun Sept 10 @ 2.30pm

Senior Football Championship Relegation Play-off – Round 2

Kilcummin v Kerins O’Rahillys* Date TBC

*Should Kerins O’Rahillys qualify for the Senior Football Final then they would be exempt from this Final

Minor Football Championship Final

East Kerry v St Brendans Date TBC

Intermediate Championship Semi Finals

St Mary’s v An Ghaeltacht Sun Sept 10 @ 2.30pm Killorglin

Templenoe v Laune Rgs Sat Sept 23 @ 5pm Fitz Stadium

Junior Premier Championship Semi Finals

Dromid Pearses v Skellig Rgs Sat Sept 9 @ 5pm in Caherciveen

Firies v Na Gaeil Sat Sept 30 @ 5pm in Castleisland

Junior Championship Semi Finals

Listry v Lispole Sat Sept 9 @ 5pm in Strand Rd

Tuosist v Castlegregory Sat Sept 9 @ 5pm in Derreen

Novice Championship Round 1

Beale v Moyvane Sun Sept 10 @ 2.30pm in Beale

Kilgarvan v Cromane Sun Sept 24 @ 2.30pm Kilgarvan

Novice Championship Semi Final

Beale or Moyvane v Sneem/D’nane Date Sept 16

Kilgarvan or Cromane v Scartaglin Date Sept 30

Senior Football League

Div 3 – Backgame

Gneeveguilla v Fossa Fri Sept 1 @ 6.30pm

SFL Rd 11

Sunday Sept 3rd @ 1.30pm

(SFL Div 3 Ballymacelligott V Na Gaeil Sunday September 24th @ 2pm)