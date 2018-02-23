Data Protection Commissioners Office visiting Kerry in preparation for General Data Protection Regulation

The Data Protection Commissioners Office is visiting Kerry today to help prepare community and voluntary groups for the introduction of General Data Protection Regulation.

GDPR comes into force on May 25th replacing existing data protection framework under the EU Data Protection Directive.

The information seminar will be delivered by staff of the Data Protection Commissioners Office today at the Brehon Hotel, Killarney at the invitation of the Kerry Volunteer Centre.

GDPR emphasises security and accountability while standardising and strengthening rights of European citizens to data privacy.