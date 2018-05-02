Danny Healy-Rae taking legal advice over Minister’s comments

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says he’s taking legal advice after Minister Shane Ross accused him of behaving like a ‘road traffic terrorist’.

The Independent Kerry TD is among a group of rural deputies who are opposed to new drink driving laws which are to be debated in the Dáil this evening.

Kerry Independent deputy Danny Healy-Rae has told Radio Kerry News that he’s taking legal advice after Transport Minister Shane Ross made this statement:

The minister made the comments outside of the Dáil; statements made within Leinster House are covered by legal privilege.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae said he went hard on people inside of the Dáil chamber when he wasn’t getting answers but that this always stopped at the door of Dáil.

He said the Minister’s comment likening him to a terrorist was ‘hurtful’.

Danny Healy-Rae said he didn’t want his family to be hurt in any way and that the Minister would have to clarify his comments.

Deputy Healy-Rae said ‘terrorist’ is not a good word and that he was taking legal advice.