Danny Healy-Rae says new proposed laws for unaccompanied learner drivers are ‘unfair’

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae says a proposal that would make it an offence for the owner of a vehicle to allow it to be driven by an unaccompanied learner driver is unfair.

It is one of a number of amendments proposed to the Road Traffic Act 2016, which was already passed last year.

Another proposal put forward before the Dáil yesterday by Minister Shane Ross is that anyone caught driving with between 50 and 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100ml of blood would automatically be banned from driving.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae speaking in response to the proposed amendments said that many unaccompanied drivers have been waiting for driving tests for a long time and are quite experienced.

He added that Minister Ross clearly does not understand what it means to live in rural Ireland where people do not have access to public transport.