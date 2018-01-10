Danny Healy-Rae: Phone Call Made to Hospital but I Wasn’t Trying to Prioritise Patient – January 10th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

TD Danny Healy-Rae admits calling the Emergency Department of UHK during the ongoing trolley crisis.

However, he claims the call was made to represent a constituent and source information, not to fast-track any individual towards getting a bed.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR