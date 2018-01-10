PodcastKerry Today Danny Healy-Rae: Phone Call Made to Hospital but I Wasn’t Trying to Prioritise Patient – January 10th, 2018 By Radio Kerry - 10th January 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet TD Danny Healy-Rae admits calling the Emergency Department of UHK during the ongoing trolley crisis. However, he claims the call was made to represent a constituent and source information, not to fast-track any individual towards getting a bed. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_10_dhr.mp3