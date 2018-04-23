Danny Clifford, Port, Abbeyfeale & formerly of Knockledbede, Kilcummin, Killarney & Holy Cross Gardens, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney this evening (Mon April 23rd) from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Removal at 8.30pm this evening to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin, Killarney. Requiem mass on tomorrow Tuesday at 11am. Cremation afterwards in the Island Crematorium, Cork at 3pm. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.