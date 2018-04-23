Danny Clifford, Port, Abbeyfeale & formerly of Knockledbede, Kilcummin, Killarney & Holy Cross Gardens, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney this evening (Mon April 23rd) from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Removal at 8.30pm this evening to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin, Killarney. Requiem mass on tomorrow Tuesday at 11am. Cremation afterwards in the Island Crematorium, Cork at 3pm. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.
Emergency services at scene of fire in Kenmare church
Two units of the fire brigade are attending the scene of a fire at the Church of the Holy Cross in Kenmare. The units from...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBY Munster coach Johann van Graan has vowed his team will bounce back from their Champions Cup semi final defeat. Racing 92 dashed the hopes...
Kerry Dogs Victorious At Clonmel
There were two Kerry winners last night at Clonmel. Liam Dowling’s 5/4 priced Ballymac Lukaku took the 8th by 2 and a half lengths in...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Lee Strand County U12 Football League Division 1A Laune Rangers 3.08 Kilcummin 5.12 Austin Stacks 5.09 Rathmore 2.03 Division 1B Laune Rangers V 5.07 Kilcummin 5.11 Austin Stacks 5.11...