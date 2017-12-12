Daniel Teahan, Lonhart, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 13th) from 4pm to 6.30pm.  Followed by removal to St. James’ Church Killorglin.  Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 10.30am.  Followed by private cremation.

