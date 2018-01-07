Daniel O’ Mahony, Rockfield, Kilcummin, Killarney & formerly of Camp, Castleisland.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.30pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR