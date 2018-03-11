Daniel (Danny) O’Sullivan, Dromin, Milltown.

Reposing at the “Farmhouse”, Dromin, this (Sunday) evening from 4pm – 7pm and reposing tomorrow (Monday) from 2.30pm – 5.30pm, followed by removal on Monday evening to St. James’s Church, Killorglin arriving there at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 10.30am Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.