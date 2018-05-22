Daniel ‘Danny’ McGough, Plunkett Street, Killarney and late of Loreto Road and Coolroe, Faha, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

