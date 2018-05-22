Daniel ‘Danny’ McGough, Plunkett Street, Killarney and late of Loreto Road and Coolroe, Faha, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
Convicted murderer has appeal for gun licence dismissed at Tralee District Court
A convicted murderer has had his appeal for a gun licence dismissed at Tralee District Court. Former IRA volunteer Angelo Fusco of Knocknacaska, Kilflynn was...
Daniel ‘Danny’ McGough, Plunkett Street, Killarney and late of Loreto Road and Coolroe, Faha,...
Call for Kerry County Council to proceed with purchase of two new Durapatchers
Kerry County Council has tendered for the supply of two new Durapatchers. Durapatchers are used in the upkeep of roads - Cathaoirleach of Kerry County...
Evening Sports Update
GOLF Graeme McDowell and Padraig Harrington have been confirmed as European vice captains for September's Ryder Cup in Paris. Also announced today as part...
Ireland Call-Up For Kerry Rowers
Kerry’s Monika Dukarska has been chosen on the Senior Irish team for the 2018 season. The Killorglin lady will compete at the World Cup Regatta...
Over 200 Kerry Competitors For National Community Games Finals
Kerry will this coming weekend send over 200 representatives to the National Community Games Finals. They’re on at the University of Limerick. Nelius Collins reports