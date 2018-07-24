Daniel ‘Danny’ Lyons Snr, The Garage, Gale Cross, Garryard, Listowel and late of Dirha East

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Wednesday from 5.30 to 7.30pm. Requiem mass on Thursday in St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery, Ballybunion Road.
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES The GAA for the first time have said they're considering allowing Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host the Liam Miller tribute match. A joint...
Around 150 farmers take part in IFA protest outside Kerry County Council headquarters
Up to 150 farmers took part in a national IFA protest outside Kerry County Council headquarters today. The group, who had travelled from all over...
Daniel ‘Danny’ Lyons Snr, The Garage, Gale Cross, Garryard, Listowel and late of Dirha...
Man receives suspended sentence for possession of drugs in Tralee bar
A Tralee man has received a suspended sentence for possession of drugs for sale or supply. John Wynne of 13 Mitchels Court, Tralee, had pleaded...
Irish Favourites – July 22nd, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/23_iff.mp3
Kerry Minor Football Manager Concerned About Waiting Time Since Munster Final
Kerry minor football manager Peter Keane has said he is concerned about the waiting time his team have had since the Munster Final. Keane’s side...
Kerry Ladies U16 Team Named Ahead of All-Ireland Final
The Kerry U16 Ladies football team has been named ahead of their All-Ireland Final against Galway tomorrow night. The game throws in at 7:30 in...