Daniel ‘Danny’ Lyons Snr, The Garage, Gale Cross, Garryard, Listowel and late of Dirha East

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Wednesday from 5.30 to 7.30pm. Requiem mass on Thursday in St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery, Ballybunion Road.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR