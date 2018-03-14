Daniel ‘Dan’ Hickey, Rathmoley, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Castleisland

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4 to 9pm and on Thursday from 4 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Killenaule arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterward in Cullen Cemetery arriving at approx. 2.30pm.

