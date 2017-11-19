‘Dangerous’ Tralee road to be assessed for traffic calming measures

A traffic and pedestrian count is to be undertaken on a street in Tralee.

Kerry County Council say monitoring will take place this month on Basin View to assess the need for traffic calming measures.

Councillor Terry O’Brien brought a motion to a recent monthly meeting of the Tralee Municipal District, claiming the road between the ESB premises and Clifford’s Cash and Carry is extremely dangerous.

He added the route is being used as a ring road for the town.

Kerry County Council will use the monitoring to assess if traffic calming measures are warranted.