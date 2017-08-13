Dangerous section of road in Mid Kerry to undergo archaeological investigation

A dangerous section of road in Mid Kerry is to undergo an archaeological investigation prior to works.

Councillor Michael Cahill brought a motion to the monthly meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, asking for an update on the Kilderry Bends Realignment Project.

Kerry County Council says an archaeological investigation will be undertaken in the coming months, subject to TII approval.

Construction is expected to begin later this year in Kilderry, and the works are expected to take 18 months to complete.