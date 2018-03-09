Dangerous driving charge against Listowel woman amended

A dangerous driving charge brought against a Listowel woman has been amended.

23-year-old Aine Stack of Bedford, Listowel, has pleaded not guilty to the new charge of dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm at Clogherbrien, Tralee, on the 30th August 2013.

The accused admits to driving a Vauxhall Astra that was involved in a collision with a Nissan Qashqai.

It’s claimed the front-seat passenger in the Nissan, 67-year-old John Lenahan, sustained serious injuries in the accident.

He died in University Hospital Kerry eleven days after the collision.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was critical that an autopsy report by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster in November 2014 was only made available to the defence yesterday.

As a result of the report, the prosecution no longer contended the accused’s actions directly resulted in the death of Mr Lenahan.

Judge O’Donnell accepted an amended charge of dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm.

Defence Counsel John O’Sullivan said the amended charge amounted to a dramatic turn of events, and he declined to call any defence witnesses.

The closing statements are due to be heard in Tralee Circuit Court on Tuesday.