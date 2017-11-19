Dane the Night Away Fundraising Event in aid of MS South Kerry Dec 1st.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY FUND RAISING EVENT IN AID OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS SOCIETY SOUTH KERRY BRANCH AT THE GLENEAGLE  HOTEL on FRIDAY DEC 1ST. AT 9PM. DOOR PRIZES, RAFFLE FOR HAMPERS, MUSIC BY LOCAL MUSICIANS , ADMission E10 .  YOUR SUPPORT is MUCH APPRECIATED.

