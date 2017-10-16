[LIVE BLOG] KERRY UPDATES: Hurricane Ophelia
Below are live updates regarding Hurricane Ophelia, keep this page open and updates will automatically appear. 8.45am Over 1,637 customers in the Killarney and Milltown areas...
514 customers in Killarney and Milltown areas without power
Update 10.05am 514 homes and businesses in the Woodford area of Killarney are now without power, and 139 in Milltown. +++++ Update 9.26am Power has been restored to...
Worst storm in 50 years hitting Kerry this morning as Hurricane Ophelia makes landfall
The worst storm in 50 years is hitting Kerry this morning. Met Éireann has issued a status RED weather warning as Storm Ophelia makes landfall. The...
Dancehalls Of Kerry – October 14th, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/dancehalls14october.mp3
Saturday Supplement – October 14th, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/satsupp14october.mp3
Seven Days – October 15th, 2017
This week's Seven Days includes reaction to Budget 2018, a Kerryman on why he is set to climb Mount Everest, Ballyduff and Lixnaw are...