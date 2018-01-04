Dancehalls of Kerry – December 23rd, 2017

Over 1,800 homes in South Kerry without power this afternoon
A number of homes in South Kerry are currently without power. According to ESB Networks, a fault in Guarranbane is affecting over 1,800 customers in...
26 patients on trolleys at UHK
26 patients are waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today. That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, which says 592 patients are...
Continued development of Sacred Heart University worth over a million to Dingle annually
The continued development of American third level institute Sacred Heart University in Dingle could be worth up a million euro to the local economy...
Irish Favourites – December 24th, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/DEC_24_IF.mp3
In Business – December 21st, 2017
This week Mary Mullins spoke to New Frontiers participant, Michelle Keane of Mibeau Interiors, and took a look back at 2017 with some of...
Horizons – Christmas Special
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/DEC_25_HOR.mp3