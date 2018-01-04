Dancehalls of Kerry – Christmas Special

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
49 patients recalled for repeat scans as part of UHK review
70% of a review of over 46,000 scans at University Hospital Kerry has now been completed. The weekly update has been provided by the South/South...
Over 1,800 homes in South Kerry without power this afternoon
A number of homes in South Kerry are currently without power. According to ESB Networks, a fault in Guarranbane is affecting over 1,800 customers in...
26 patients on trolleys at UHK
26 patients are waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today. That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, which says 592 patients are...
Is more regulation needed for online content for children? – January 4th, 2018
Children’s tv is highly regulated, but what about online content - is it time for more regulation? Fiona Jennings, Policy Co-Ordinator of the ISPCC...
US university completes purchase of former CBS school in Dingle – plans for the...
Sean Pól O Conchúir, Sacred Heart University Dingle Campus Director and Dr Michael Higgins, Distinguished Professor of Catholic Thought at Sacred Heart University, Fairfield,...
Complaint about failure to protect Killarney National Park from Rhododendron – January 4th, 2018
Trevor Halpin, Chairperson of Groundwork spoke about the complaint they’ve made about what they claim is a failure to protect Killarney National Park from...