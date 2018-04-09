Two tourists injured following pony trap accident on the Gap of Dunloe
Two people who were travelling on a pony trap have been seriously injured following an accident on one of the county's most popular visitor...
€2.25 million announced for ‘world-class’ cliff walk, viewing point and Blasket Centre
The development of a cliff walk and viewing platform in Dún Chaoin - looking out towards the Blasket Islands - could elevate its status...
Dancehalls of Kerry – April 7th, 2018
Why the Court Poor Box Should be Retained – April 6th, 2018
Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Niall Kelleher, says the court poor box system should be retained but needs reform. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/courtporrbox.mp3
Turbulent Times for Kerry Ladies Football – April 6th, 2018
Kerry captain Sarah Houlihan spoke to Jerry about the resignation of manager Graham Shine midseason and how it’s been a turbulent year off the...