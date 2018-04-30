Dancehalls of Kerry – April 28th, 2018

Garda assaulted on Kerry beach
An investigation is underway following an assault on a Garda on a Kerry beach yesterday afternoon. Between 3 and 4 o'clock Gardaí were dealing with...
Kerry Lyme Disease to protest outside Dáil Éireann
Lyme Disease patients from Kerry will gather outside Dáil Éireann tomorrow to highlight the plight of those fighting tick-borne co-infection and to mark International...
Mid-Kerry rebrands as ‘The Reeks District’
The mid-Kerry region is to re-brand itself as 'The Reeks District'. The re-brand, by the Mid-Kerry Tourism Cluster, includes a new logo, website, visitor centre...
Personal Finance – April 30th, 2018
On the last Monday of every month, personal finance expert, Brian Leslie of Prima Finance joins Jerry to answer your questions. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/persfin.mp3
Vicky Phelan’s Solicitor on the Cervical Check Scandal – April 30th, 2018
Cian O’Carroll, represents Limerick woman, Vicky Phelan, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. She received a settlement last week over a false negative...
Waiting Nearly a Decade for My Family Law Case to be Fully Heard –...
Mary, not her real name, told Eamonn Hickson how she’s been going to court for years over a maintenance case for her children. Chair...