Dance Night at Teach Iosagain, Rathmore this Sunday

receptionradiokerry
Come along and jive, waltz, slosh and glide across the dance floor, at our Dance Night taking place in Teach Iosagain, Church Place, Rathmore, this Sunday 24th June from 8.30pm to 10.30pm. Music by Seamus Healy. Admission is €10. Proceeds to Rathmore Social Action Group.

