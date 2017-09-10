reposing at Hyde’s Funeral Home, Drury’s Avenue, Midleton, Co. Cork on Monday from 6pm with Rosary at 7.30pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Carrigtwohill on Tuesday at 2pm. Family flowers only.
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors Win Pre Season Tournament
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have beaten Ballincollig in today’s pre-season tournament final at the Tralee Sports Complex. They won 81-65. Alan Cantwell reports
Dan Scannell, Anngrove, Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork and formerly of Shrone, Rathmore
Kylecrue Wins Listowel Races Feature
The feature on the opening day of the Listowel Harvest Festival has been won by Kylecrue. The 6/1 shot took the €40,000 Kerry Group Handicap...
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
John J ‘Johnnie’ Browne, East End and Main Street, Ballybunion and formerly of Church...
