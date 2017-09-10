Dan Scannell, Anngrove, Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork and formerly of Shrone, Rathmore

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Hyde’s Funeral Home, Drury’s Avenue, Midleton, Co. Cork on Monday from 6pm with Rosary at 7.30pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Carrigtwohill on Tuesday at 2pm. Family flowers only.

