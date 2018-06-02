Dan O’ Connor, Nohoval Lower, Rathmore

Reposing at O’ Leary Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree on Sunday from 6:30pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Enquiries to O’ Leary Undertakers, Knocknagree.

