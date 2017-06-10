Dan Jer Casey, late of Glencarney, Rockchapel and Barnacurra, Newmarket, Co. Cork.

reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel on Sunday from 5 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel on Monday at 12 noon.  Burial in Rockchapel Cemetery. Enquiries to Casey’s Funeral Directors, Kiskeam.

