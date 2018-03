Businessman Dan Horan has been named as Grand Marshal for the Tralee St Patrick’s Day Parade.

Mr Horan opened his first shop in Abbey Court in Tralee in 1988 and he now has 21 stores across Munster.

The parade which starts at the earlier time of 11.45am and will have as its theme.- Tralee : Ireland’s Most Enterprising Town.

Over 40 groups are expected to take part in the parade which starts on Dan Spring Road, and finishes in the newly refurbished town centre.