Dan Horan – April 18th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

On In Conversation this week, Joe McGill’s guest is well known businessman Dan Horan who was this year’s Grand Marshal for the Tralee St Patrick’s Day Parade. Mr Horan opened his first shop in Abbey Court in Tralee in 1988 and he now has 22 stores across Munster.

