reposing at Kelly’s Undertakers, Athea on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.
Report reveals a third in Listowel and Castleisland living in ‘deprived’ neighbourhoods
A new report launched today has revealed 'significant challenges' for north and east Kerry. The NEWKD report, launched today by Minister of State Brendan Griffin,...
Gardai following definite line of enquiry after bleach is poured on children’s slide
Gardai investigating the pouring of bleach on to a children's slide in a Kerry playground, are following a definite line of enquiry. Timmy Collins was...
Minister Griffin launches Kerry Month of Enterprise
The annual Kerry Month of Enterprise has been officially launched by Minister Brendan Griffin. Now in its fifth year, it showcases some of the enterprise...
Dan Hanrahan, Lower Dirreen, Athea, Co. Limerick.
Bridie Griffin née Bunyan, Bromore, Ballybunion and late of Larha, Asdee.
Reposing at her residence this Wednesday (Feb 28th) from 4-8pm, with removal at 8pm to St. Johns Church, Ballybunion. Requiem Mass for Bridie Griffin...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Waterville 13 Hole Stableford Sun Feb 18th & Tues Feb 20th 1st : Moira Lynott (15) 24 pts 2nd : Sadie Curran (24) 24 pts 3rd :...
RUGBY Alan Quinlan says Ireland's defensive woes could cost them the Grand Slam. Joe Schmidt's side are the only team yet to loose a game in...
Defeat For Kerry Basketballers In Schools Final
Intermediate School Killorglin have lost their All-Ireland Schools League U19A Boys Final. They were beaten 52-35 by St Joseph's College The Bish from Galway. The Bish...