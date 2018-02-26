Dan Hanrahan, Lower Dirreen, Athea, Co. Limerick.

reposing at Kelly’s Undertakers, Athea on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

