Dan Hannon, Ballygologue Park and late of Bridge Road, Listowel

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Thursday from 4 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

