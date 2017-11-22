reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Thursday from 4 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
The Global Village – November 21st, 2017
This week Tara O`Grady gives a tour around some of the tracks on her new album "Folk Songs." http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_22_gv.mp3
Dan Hannon, Ballygologue Park and late of Bridge Road, Listowel
Christie Hennessy – The Definitive
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_22_def.mp3
Evening Sports Update
CAMOGIE Crettyard GAA grounds in Co. Laois has been confirmed as the venue for Sunday's All Ireland Junior Club Final involving Kerry side Clanmaurice and...
Elderly couple evacutated from Clieveragh home following floodwater breach
A man has called on Kerry County Council to immediately engage in remedial works after his elderly parents' home in Clieveragh was flooded for...
Lunchtime Sports Update
Dr Crokes will be at near full strength for Sunday's Munster Senior Club Championship final with Nemo Rangers. Only Billy Courtney and David Shaw are...
Legion Awarded O’ Donoghue Cup Semi Final
Following a meeting of The East Kerry CCC last evening the semi final fixture between Killarney Legion and Dr Crokes has been awarded to...