Dan Griffin, Church St., Cahersiveen & late of Queens, New York

Waking at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen tomorrow Friday (Jan 26th) from 5pm to 7.45pm. Removal on Friday at 7.45pm to the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen to arrive at 8pm. Funeral mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery Cahersiveen. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Cahersiveen Community Hospital. Enquiries to Garvey’s Undertakers.