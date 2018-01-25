Dan Griffin, Church St., Cahersiveen & late of Queens, New York

Waking at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen tomorrow Friday (Jan 26th) from 5pm to 7.45pm. Removal on Friday at 7.45pm to the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen to arrive at 8pm. Funeral mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery Cahersiveen. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Cahersiveen Community Hospital. Enquiries to Garvey’s Undertakers.
The 2 Year Old who’s a Profile in Courage – January 25th, 2018
Siobhan Mather won’t turn 3 years old until May but this toddler has had to deal with more challenges than some of us have...
Number of patients with missed or delayed diagnoses in UHK rises to ten
A review of scans at University Hospital Kerry now reveals ten patients received delayed diagnoses. A full audit is taking place of 46,000 scans read...
Did Martin O’Neill Cross the Line in his Treatment of Journalist? – January 25th,...
There’s been a lot of discussion after the exchange between the Republic of Ireland football manager and Tony O’Donoghue, RTÉ’s soccer correspondent, which was...
Richard Arnold Fitzell, Spa Road, Tralee and late of Glencullane, Tarbert
reposing at St. Mary's Funeral Home, Tarbert on Friday evening form 6 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Brendan's Church, Kilnaughtin, Tarbert. Funeral...
Proposal to Punish Parents who Don’t Pay Child Maintenance – January 25th, 2018
Sinn Féin are calling for a new agency which would punish people for not paying child maintenance. The proposed Child Maintenance Service would help separated...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Munster's Champions Cup quarter final with Toulon has been set for Easter Saturday March 31st where there'll be a 3.15 kick off in...
Dingle Jockey Jack Kennedy Wins The Thyestes Chase At Gowran Park
Kerry Jockey Jack Kennedy has won the Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park on board the Gordon Elliott trained Monbeg Notorious. It was the first time...
Community Games Weekend Preview
This weekends action sees Boys U16 and Mixed U11 Basketball taking place in Milltown and Duagh. Reporting, Nelius Collins.....................