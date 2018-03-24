Dan Donoghue, Gleesk, Sneem, & formerly of Rath, Ballymackeera, Co. Cork & London.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing in St. Michael’s Church, Sneem on Sunday from 5pm – 7pm, with rosary at 7pm.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 2pm. in St. Gobnait’s Church, Ballyvourney.  Burial afterwards in St. Gobnait’s Cemetery, Ballyvourney.  Enquiries to Drummond Bros. Sneem.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR