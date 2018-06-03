Dan Clifford, Keas, Glencar

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Monday from 5 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Stephen’s Church, Glencar. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Incharue Cemetery, Glencar.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR