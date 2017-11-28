Dan Buckley, of Crotta, Kilflynn.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn on Tuesday evening (Nov 28th) at 6.30pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Kilflynn Village.  Enquiries to Lawlor’s Undertakers Ballyduff.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR