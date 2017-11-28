Dan Buckley, of Crotta, Kilflynn.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn on Tuesday evening (Nov 28th) at 6.30pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Kilflynn Village. Enquiries to Lawlor’s Undertakers Ballyduff.
Southwest League Basketball Final Round Wrap
Southwest League Final Round Boys U19s; Mercy Mounthawk 71 Colaiste Na Sceilge 39 U16s; Mercy Mounthawk 44 Colaiste Na Sceilge 32
Trip to the Cottage – November 27th, 2017
Some great music & song from "Éigse Dhiarmuidín" - Paddy & Kevin Glackin, Micheál Ó Domhnaill, Conal O Gráda, Peadar Ó Riada & Cór...
Time to Put the Run on Rhododendron – November 28th, 2017
Sheila McGuire says rhododendron is encroaching in a popular bog in the Cockhill / Knocknataggle area of Kilcummin. Sheila Mc Guire says it needs...
Frances Fitzgerald Furore – November 28th, 2017
Just before midday, the Tánaiste announced that she would resign over her handling of Department of Justice emails relating to the Garda legal strategy...
Legal Lowdown – November 28th, 2017
Every month, law lecturer and solicitor, Miriam McGillycuddy, answers your legal questions relating to property, wills and other issues. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_27_kt_ll.mp3
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez won't be sold in the January transfer window. Both players are out of contract in...
West Kerry Minor Football Final To Be Played On December 10th
The West Kerry Minor Football Championship Final is to be played on Sunday the 10th of December. Contesting the decider will be Castlegregory and...