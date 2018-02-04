Dan Breen, Scrathanagullane, Gneeveguilla

Reposing at O’ Keeffes’ Funeral Home, Rathmore tomorrow Sunday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11:30am in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery. House private please
Latest News
Mr Adjudicator And Samcro Leopardstown Winners
Winning trainer Willie Mullins talks about Mr Adjudicator after his victory in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown. In other racing news Samcro has won...
Kerry operators attend strategy launch aiming to attract additional two million visitors from USA...
The United States offers considerable potential for Irish tourism. That’s according Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin. Minister Griffin was speaking...
Concern following figures revealing further decline in Corncrake numbers
BirdWatch Ireland says it is concerned following recent figures issued by the National Parks and Wildlife Service revealing a further decline in Corncrake numbers...
Councillors vote not to write to Bus Eireann over provision of bus shelter at...
Members of the Killarney Municipal District have voted not to write to Bus Eireann over the provision of a bus shelter in the train...
Mary Hussey, Trieneragh, Duagh.
Reposing at O'Carroll's Funeral Home, Listowel on Monday (Feb.5th) from 4.30pm - 6.30pm, followed by removal @ 6.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh. Requiem...
Latest Sports
Killarney Celtic Discover FAI Junior Cup Opponent
Killarney Celtic will face North End United from Wexford in the Last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup. North End United saw off Ballymun United...
13 Man Kerry Win At Mayo In Allianz Football League
Kerry have made it two wins out of two in Allianz Football League Division One. They got a 1-15 to 2-9 victory at Mayo despite...