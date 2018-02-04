Dan Breen, Scrathanagullane, Gneeveguilla

Reposing at O’ Keeffes’ Funeral Home, Rathmore tomorrow Sunday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11:30am in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore. Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery. House private please

