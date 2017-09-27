Dairymaster CEO says local support for employment projects is necessary to secure government funding

The CEO of Dairymaster says Government funding for large employment projects will not be forthcoming without local support.

Edmond Harty was speaking following the decision by Kerry County Council to raise the local property tax by 5% earlier this week.

The increase will generate an extra €700,000 for Kerry County Council which currently has a budget shortfall of over €4 million.

The council had originally sought at 10% increase.

It was proposed that the local property tax increase would support two major employment projects for the county, one of them being an Agri-Tech Centre of Excellence in conjunction IT Tralee and companies including Dairymaster.

Dairymaster is contributing €250,000 towards the project:

Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin voted against the property tax increase.

He says he was reflecting the frustration on the people and the council needs to address basic issues first: