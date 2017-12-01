Dairymaster CEO receives Irish Academy of Engineering award

Dairymaster CEO Dr Edmond Harty has been awarded the Irish Academy of Engineering’s highest honour.

He’s been presented with the Parsons Medal for Engineering Sciences, which is awarded to engineers or engineering scientists of exceptional ability in research or engineering technology.

Dr Edmond Harty is CEO and Technical Director of Dairymaster, a world leader in dairy equipment manufacturing, operating from its head office in Causeway.

The Parsons Medal commemorates the work of Sir Charles Algernon Parsons, the inventor of the steam turbine.