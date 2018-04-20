‘The Daily Mile’ pilot launched this morning at Blennerville National School

A new initiative for primary schools – The Daily Mile – is being launched in Kerry this morning.

Athletics Ireland and the Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership will launch the pilot scheme at Blennerville National School this morning at 11am.

The event will be attended by Minister of State, Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, John Treacy and Chief Executive of Athletics Ireland, John Foley.

Based on a concept from the UK, The Daily Mile aims to gets children out of the classroom for fifteen minutes every day to run or jog with classmates.