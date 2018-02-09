Dáil to consider rules for questions following Healy-Rae MacSharry row

The way in which TDs pose questions in the Dáil is being examined in the wake of a row between Sligo TD Marc MacSharry and Michael and Danny Healy-Rae.

Currently, TDs take numbered cards that dictate the order in which they are allowed to ask questions of the Taoiseach in the Dáil.

However, this week a heated disagreement broke out between Fianna Fail Deputy MacSharry and the Healy-Raes; the exchanges gained worldwide attention.

It is now being considered if the Dáil will revert to the old system where TDs will raise their hands when they wish to speak.

Parliamentary Correspondent with The Irish Times, Michael O’Regan told Kerry Today he was in the chamber when the row erupted: