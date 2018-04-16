The CYMS players perform the comedy ‘Nobody’s Talking to Me’ at the CYMS Hall Killorglin on 18th, 19th & 20th April

The CYMS players perform the comedy ‘Nobody’s Talking to Me’ at the CYMS Hall Killorglin for 3 extra nights on 18th, 19th & 20th April at 8pm nightly.  Admission €12.  Tickets available at the door but booking is advisable on 066 9762053

