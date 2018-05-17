With a preview of the Kerry Time Trial League, here’s Padraig Harnett
Stephen Wallace Says Offaly Sacking Leaves Bitter Taste
The former Offaly Football Manager, Stephen Wallace says being sacked by the County Board last night, after only seven months in the job, has...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER England manager Gareth Southgate says he's picked a number of young players in his World Cup squad because they're the best in their positions. Liverpool...
Cycling County Time Trial League Preview
Bikini photo banned from Facebook
Tralee woman Riona O'Connor is a video blogger and she recently had photos of herself in a bikini removed and banned from Facebook. She...
Minister Kevin Boxer Moran on flood relief for Kerry – May 16th, 2018
Minister of State at the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief Kevin Boxer Moran speaks to Jerry about the new flood relief packages...
Calls for tougher sentencing for repeat offenders – May 16th, 2018
Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill, speaking to Jerry, called for tougher sentencing for repeat offenders following the Assistant Commissioner’s assertion that the same people...