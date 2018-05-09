CWU hosts biennial conference in Killarney

The Communications Workers’ Union will begin their 9th biennial conference in Killarney today.

Delegates will gather at the Killarney Convention Centre to discuss job losses and cost cutting at Eir and the final stage of a pay claim at An Post.

The keynote address at the conference, which runs until Friday, will be given by CWU President Martina O’Connell and General Secretary Steve Fitzpatrick.

The CWU has invited An Post Chief Executive David McRedmond to speak.

CWU General Secretary Steve Fitzpatrick outlines what they’ll be asking him: