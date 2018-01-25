Customers in mid and south west Kerry without power due to fault

9.10am

Over 200 customers in mid and south west Kerry are without power this morning.

There are currently three faults outside of Caherciveen according to the ESB’s Power Check website.

There had been another one north of Caherciveen earlier affecting over 2,400 homes and businesses, but that’s now restored.

ESB Networks say they’re currently working to repair the faults, and power is due to be restored later this morning.

7.15am

Over 2,300 customers in mid and south west Kerry are without power this morning.

Two faults occurred to the north of Caherciveen before 5 o’clock this morning, according to the ESB’s Power Check website, affecting 2,470 homes and businesses, many in the Glenbeigh area.

A third fault has occurred south of Caherciveen, impacting on 76 customers.

ESB Networks say they’re currently working to repair the faults, and power is due to be restored before 10.30 this morning.