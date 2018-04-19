Currow To Stage Cycling’s Drumm Cup On Sunday

CYCLING

A number of Kerry cyclists are among those most fancied to perform well in the annual Drumm Cup in Currow on Sunday.

Sean Lacey, Conor Hennebry and Cathal Moynihan, to name a few, will take part in the main event which gets underway at 12.30.

The race will see cyclists tackling seven circuits of a 108.5km course from Currow Village to Castleisland, passing Davy Roche’s Cross and returning to Currow on the main Killarney from Castleisland.

The Race HQ and Start are located at Currow Hall. The sign-in for all Categories starts at 9.30am and the Underage races get underway at 10.30.

The finish line will be 800 metres on the Castleisland side of the circuit. Spectators are advised that there is no parking at the finish area, so allow enough time to walk to the line.