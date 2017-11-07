Currow mother and her sons commended for their actions at scene of fatal crash

A Currow mother and her sons have been commended for the role they played at the scene of a fatal accident near Scartaglin over three years ago in which a teenager lost her life.

Caitlin Taylor from Slí na gCrann, Gouldshill, Mallow was a passenger in a car that was involved in a single vehicle crash at Knockeenahone, Scartaglin on June 15th, 2014.

Sarah O’Connell of 44 Seán Moylan Park, Mallow, denies she drove without due care and attention causing her death.

Sarah O’Connell was driving to Kerry from Mallow when her car was involved in a single vehicle crash at Knockeenahone near Scartaglin.

As the car approached a left-hand bend, it crossed a continuous white line, hit a traffic cone and mounted a ditch before entering a field that was at a lower level than the road, causing the car to overturn, Tralee Circuit Court heard.

Peter Madden was travelling along the road when he came upon a woman in a distressed state.

The woman was talking on her mobile phone and asked him to talk to the man on the line. She kept asking about her friend.

When he entered the field, Mr Madden found the crashed car. He said there was a baby in her seat at the back who appeared unharmed. He thought this was the person Ms O’Connell was referring to.

Marian Dennehy and her sons Adrian and Cian from Currow were next on the scene.

In his statement, read out by prosecuting barrister, Tom Rice, Cian Dennehy said there were cattle huddled together and when he scattered them he discovered the body of a girl.

He called his mother, who performed CPR on the girl for about five minutes until paramedics arrived. Her other son stayed with the baby.

Ms Dennehy said when she returned to the roadside, Ms O’Connell kept asking for her friend.

Defending counsel Mark Nicholas commended the Dennehy family for their actions at the harrowing scene.

The trial continues tomorrow before Judge Tom O’Donnell.