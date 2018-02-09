Currently no reported issues with measles at University Hospital Kerry or Cork University Hospital

There are currently no reported issues with measles at either University Hospital Kerry or Cork University Hospital.

Earlier this week the HSE confirmed ten cases of measles in Limerick City – further possible cases are being investigated.

A spokesperson for South/South-West Hospital Group today confirmed to Radio Kerry News there are no reported issues with measles currently at UHK or CUH.

The HSE advises the best protection against measles is to be fully vaccinated with two doses of the MMR (Measles-Mumps-Rubella) vaccine.