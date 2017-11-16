Deirdre spoke to Mick Harkin, owner of the Daily Grind in Tralee, about the imposed levy to be put on disposable cups.
Man pleads guilty to Killarney crystal meth charge
A 32-year-old man has pleaded guilty to possession of crystal meth in a Killarney car park. Davin Foley of 39 An Bainseach, Killorglin entered the...
Man pleads not guilty to 38 charges of indecently assaulting boy in Kerry
A man who alleges he was indecently assaulted as a child by a man in Kerry said he felt guilty and ashamed that he...
Tralee is Ireland’s Most Enterprising Town
Tralee is Ireland's most enterprising town. The county town scooped the national award at a ceremony last evening. Bank of Ireland's National Enterprising Town Awards aims...
Interiors advice with Ruth O’Grady
Ruth talks about getting organised for Christmas by the means of a week by week guide as well as answering your questions. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Int.mp3
Cup Levy
Deirdre spoke to Mick Harkin, owner of the Daily Grind in Tralee, about the imposed levy to be put on disposable cups. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Cups.mp3
Berlin
John Griffin, County tourism officer, talks about the delegation party from Kerry who went to Berlin with regards to the new Kerry to Berlin...