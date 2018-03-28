A cull has begun on Innisfallen Island after it emerged deer are starving and dying.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service carried out an inspection on the Killarney island yesterday and began a cull of the deer population this morning.

Fianna Fáil Councillor John Joe Culloty says deer are starving to death, and the ecology of Innisfallen Island is ruined due to deer overpopulation.

There are around 40 Sika deer on the island, which is managed as part of the Killarney National Park.

The NPWS says it’s attempting to balance conservation demands with the management of deer populations in the National Park.

However, Councillor Culloty believes the NPWS needs to be more pro-active.