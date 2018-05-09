Crossroads: Remembering a Parent – May 9th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

The students from the radio broadcasting course at the Digital Skills Centre at Kerry ETB have produced a series of short features called Crossroads. ‘First & Last Kiss’ by Keith Doran, touches upon the personal and emotional crossroad a young person faced in the years after their mother died.

